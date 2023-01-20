Rishi Sunak will further alienate his MPs with his comments about taxation “idiots”

Photo by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

If anyone has a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People, pop it in the post and address to 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister is seemingly intent on angering colleagues across the board. As I wrote on Wednesday, by picking a fight with the Union over gender recognition, Rishi Sunak has left some in his party privately concerned about his direction. On Wednesday he prompted anger among his northern colleagues over the second round of levelling-up funding. And now, in a last-minute hat-trick, Sunak has picked a fight with his pro-low taxation backbenchers after suggesting those who want immediate further tax cuts are “idiots”.

Talking to the public in Morecambe, Lancashire, on 19 January, Sunak explained why he wouldn’t be reducing taxes. “The reason we can’t is because of all the reasons you know. You’re not idiots, you know what’s happened.” If Sunak’s words were intended to placate, perhaps he should have chosen them more carefully.

The fall-out will be difficult for Sunak to manage. Although there is public approval for high taxation, the Prime Minister has been under great pressure from his backbenchers to reduce the tax burden. Sunak is also facing the wrath of backbenchers who have now been told there is no money for spending in their northern constituencies. To Red Wall Tory MPs, Sunak seems to be responsible for their ever-loosening grip on the former Labour heartlands. To his Blue Wall MPs, Sunak is producing policy that runs ideologically counter to their principles.

Related

There is external pressure, too. That the Budget, coming months after the Autumn statement, cannot bring any tangible good news will be a difficult message for the Chancellor to deliver. Are the government’s strategies working? There was tentative economic growth in November, and it is widely expected that inflation will begin to fall from the middle of 2023. Sunak’s plans may yet produce positive results, but a spring 2024 election gives him little time to convince the public of this. And Conservative MPs, who are seeing their constituents struggle with the cost of living, are slowly running out of patience.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

We’ve heard rumours for some time that both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are planning comebacks. But such stories may well gain traction as MPs, whose constituents’ support depends on either regional development funding or promises of low taxation, begin to question what exactly it is that Sunak is offering them.

[See also: Levelling-up fund is poor compensation for the ravages of austerity]