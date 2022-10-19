Which Tory leader would Labour fear the most?

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“We need to grip inflation, because it is the enemy that makes everyone poorer,” Rishi Sunak said, repeatedly, during his doomed bid for the Tory leadership.

The Office for National Statistics confirmed on 19 October that inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September, with prices rising at their fastest rate for 40 years, and the former Chancellor’s words once again sound prescient.

Meanwhile, despite Liz Truss being forced to U-turn on almost every measure in her disastrous mini-Budget, the average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rate being offered by lenders remains over 6 per cent, according to Moneyfacts data.

The Prime Minister, who amid the continued market chaos won’t commit to the Tory manifesto promise of increasing state pensions in line with inflation, will today (19 October) face Keir Starmer in the Commons for her first PMQs since sacking Kwasi Kwarteng.

Related

And as David Gauke warns, if the Conservatives fail to learn the lessons of the collapse of Trussonomics they will confront electoral oblivion.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

The PM will come under pressure as her emergency Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, draws up plans for spending cuts in all departments to fill a £40bn hole in the nation’s finances and after five Conservative MPs have publicly called for her to resign.

Truss, who held drinks in No 10 with backbenchers on 18 October in another attempt to keep her job, is braced for a painful session in PMQs and will perhaps be looking over her shoulder as often as she looks to Starmer.

Some Tories are said to be hoping Labour MPs are not too rowdy so that their own dissent can be heard loud and clear.

Michael Gove, who is not exactly an ally of the PM’s, has said it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes” and how it was no secret that Truss’s role as prime minister now effectively amounts to “a job share between Jeremy Hunt and the bond markets”.

Starmer’s team, too, are beginning to turn their attention away from the lame duck PM to who may replace her.

Who do they fear? Most would tell you that Penny Mordaunt, who as Commons leader now gets more front bench time to make her position and abilities clear, presents the greatest challenge.

But there is an increasing acceptance that Sunak would be best placed to take on Starmer.

Not only is Boris Johnson’s chancellor continually being proved right on the economy, one of Labour’s central attacks against him – that the billionaire Tory is out of touch and cannot understand people’s lives – will now be less effective should he take the top job.

As I wrote yesterday, Conservative rebels cannot decide on a unity candidate and may choose not to move until Truss and Hunt push through a fresh round of austerity.

Given the toxic cost-of-living pressures facing households and Truss’s complete destruction of the Tories’ record on managing the country’s finances, however, Team Starmer remains relaxed about whoever manages to depose the PM. The polls show Labour is on course for a huge victory regardless.

[Exclusive: Nadine Dorries could be barred from House of Lords]