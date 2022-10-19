Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Conservatives
Today 10:20 am

Which Tory leader would Labour fear the most?

The economic crisis means Team Starmer believes the Tories will struggle under any new leader.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“We need to grip inflation, because it is the enemy that makes everyone poorer,” Rishi Sunak said, repeatedly, during his doomed bid for the Tory leadership.

The Office for National Statistics confirmed on 19 October that inflation rose to 10.1 per cent in September, with prices rising at their fastest rate for 40 years, and the former Chancellor’s words once again sound prescient.

Meanwhile, despite Liz Truss being forced to U-turn on almost every measure in her disastrous mini-Budget, the average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rate being offered by lenders remains over 6 per cent, according to Moneyfacts data.

The Prime Minister, who amid the continued market chaos won’t commit to the Tory manifesto promise of increasing state pensions in line with inflation, will today (19 October) face Keir Starmer in the Commons for her first PMQs since sacking Kwasi Kwarteng.

And as David Gauke warns, if the Conservatives fail to learn the lessons of the collapse of Trussonomics they will confront electoral oblivion.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

The PM will come under pressure as her emergency Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, draws up plans for spending cuts in all departments to fill a £40bn hole in the nation’s finances and after five Conservative MPs have publicly called for her to resign.

Content from our partners
The link between global and domestic events has never been clearer
The link between global and domestic events has never been clearer
Anand Menon
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
Spotlight
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton

Truss, who held drinks in No 10 with backbenchers on 18 October in another attempt to keep her job, is braced for a painful session in PMQs and will perhaps be looking over her shoulder as often as she looks to Starmer.

Some Tories are said to be hoping Labour MPs are not too rowdy so that their own dissent can be heard loud and clear.

Michael Gove, who is not exactly an ally of the PM’s, has said it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes” and how it was no secret that Truss’s role as prime minister now effectively amounts to “a job share between Jeremy Hunt and the bond markets”.

Starmer’s team, too, are beginning to turn their attention away from the lame duck PM to who may replace her.

Who do they fear? Most would tell you that Penny Mordaunt, who as Commons leader now gets more front bench time to make her position and abilities clear, presents the greatest challenge.

But there is an increasing acceptance that Sunak would be best placed to take on Starmer.

Not only is Boris Johnson’s chancellor continually being proved right on the economy, one of Labour’s central attacks against him – that the billionaire Tory is out of touch and cannot understand people’s lives – will now be less effective should he take the top job.

As I wrote yesterday, Conservative rebels cannot decide on a unity candidate and may choose not to move until Truss and Hunt push through a fresh round of austerity.

Given the toxic cost-of-living pressures facing households and Truss’s complete destruction of the Tories’ record on managing the country’s finances, however, Team Starmer remains relaxed about whoever manages to depose the PM. The polls show Labour is on course for a huge victory regardless.

[Exclusive: Nadine Dorries could be barred from House of Lords]

Topics in this article: , ,