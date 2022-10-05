Will Liz Truss’s first Tory conference as leader also be her last?

Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Division and U-turns have dominated the Conservatives’ conference in Birmingham over the last few days. Today (5 October), Liz Truss must face the music and give her first speech to the party as Prime Minister.

Chaos has reigned as her Tory critics have forced climbdown after climbdown: first on Kwasi Kwarteng’s cut to the 45p income tax rate, and eventually on the Office for Budget Responsibility’s delayed economic forecast. It has been brought forward to calm reaction to the Chancellor’s disastrous “mini”-Budget two weeks ago.

It has been the worst start imaginable for the Prime Minister. Her authority in parliament is shot – few Conservative MPs were prepared to back her leadership bid in the first place – and there is a consensus forming around Christmas as the deadline for her to turn it around. She will claim in her speech today that the disruption was a price worth paying, and that her radical plan will deliver economic growth and benefit everyone. MPs and activists rolled their eyes when reading the trail of her speech last night, with some viewing her as “finished”. “It’s a matter of when not if,” one source said. “It’s all about damage control now.”

Truss will echo Tony Blair, saying her government is building “a new Britain for a new era”. Her tax-cutting agenda is a departure from Boris Johnson’s levelling-up one. But given that MPs would reject the slashing of welfare she wants to push through – including the Commons Leader and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt – the PM appears boxed in.

Related

Much of the focus has been on Truss’s vision for the economy, but arguably she has already missed the chance to cement her leadership. She was the Prime Minister tasked with guiding the country through the Queen’s death. Thrust on to the world stage, Truss failed to seize that moment and forge an emotional connection with the public.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

When Princess Diana died, Blair recognised that good leadership meant expressing the enormity of the event. In similar conditions, Truss was not able to act as a conduit for the public mood. Despite several speeches and interviews since, that lack of a bond with ordinary people could leave Truss more exposed.

She is under pressure today to reach out to her party and the public, as polls have swung towards Labour at an even faster rate than they did after the Black Wednesday debacle in the early 1990s – and she has no credit in the minds of voters to fall back on.

Tory aides have suggested Truss’s address will be short and, much like Kwarteng’s on Monday, put safety first in an attempt to survive the economic storm that her Chancellor’s rash and radical Budget has created. If those aides are correct, today will represent another missed opportunity to communicate that there is some substance behind the embattled Prime Minister’s otherwise seemingly empty soundbites. And calls for her to secure the mandate will grow.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: What could Liz Truss possibly say now?]