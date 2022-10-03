Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
3 October 2022

How does the UK’s 45p income tax rate compare internationally?

There are 10 European countries with higher top tax rates than Britain.

By Katharine Swindells

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Kwasi Kwarteng announced today that the government will abandon its plans to abolish the 45p tax rate on earnings over £150,000. The Chancellor’s decision followed polls giving the Labour Party a lead of up to 33 points over the Conservatives and a backlash from former Tory cabinet ministers including Michael Gove and Grant Shapps.

Some Conservatives sought to defend the policy by arguing that the 45p top rate made the UK uncompetitive but an international comparison with countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that Britain is far from an outlier. There are a dozen countries in Europe with a higher top tax rate. Finland, Denmark and Austria have rates of 55 per cent or more.

Such tax rates tend to correspond with higher-quality public services and lower levels of inequality. In the 2022 World Happiness Report, Finland and Denmark ranked first and second for quality of life, while the UK ranked 17th.

Kwarteng’s U-turn on the 45p tax rate is expected to save the government around £2bn but the decision to press ahead with the remaining £43bn of tax cuts announced in the mini-Budget on 23 September has prompted cabinet ministers to warn that public spending cuts are to come.

[See also: Liz Truss's tax U-turn is even worse for her than it looks]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
Spotlight
Flooding is a major risk for our homes
Flooding is a major risk for our homes
Spotlight

Topics in this article: , , ,