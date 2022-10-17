How long can Liz Truss survive?

Photo by Daniel Leal/Getty Images

The question swirling around Westminster today is not whether Liz Truss can survive in Downing Street, but whether her premiership will last the week.

All signs suggest mutinous MPs are preparing to strike. The beleaguered Prime Minister will today meet with her cabinet, and her new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, will make a snap statement in the House of Commons. Hunt is expected to bring forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan in a bid to calm the markets. The long-awaited forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility will be published on 31 October.

Hunt, who met Truss at Chequers for crisis talks last week, has told the BBC that he will make “very difficult decisions, both on spending and on tax”. That he is advancing the medium-term fiscal plan, underlines how scared the government is of the ongoing market turmoil, with ministers pulled from broadcast interviews this morning.

Billions of pounds of tax rises and spending cuts are expected, including another U-turn on cutting the basic rate of tax, which was introduced by Kwasi Kwarteng.

Related

In 2020, Boris Johnson vowed there would be no return to austerity but briefings over the weekend suggest that not even the defence or NHS budget will escape cuts. Reportedly, the OBR is understood to have identified a £72bn black hole in the nation’s finances and Hunt is compelled to do all he can to bring down the cost of government borrowing.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

But it comes as public services are in a desperate position. Hospital waiting lists are at an all-time of seven million patients. Similarly, the backlog of criminal cases in UK courts has hit an unprecedented 61,212.

Unions have made clear that any attempt to introduce pay restraint, amid double-digit inflation already impacting their members’ salaries, will be met with further industrial action.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has told people to anticipate a higher-than-expected interest rate rise.

All of this has prompted an increasing consensus among Tory MPs that Truss cannot stay on as Prime Minister, despite her having been in post for only 41 days. As many as 100 letters expressing no-confidence in the PM are thought to be awaiting Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Is it possible for her to shore up her position in the short term? Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Ben Wallace are just some of the names touted as replacements, but MPs, who will be desperate to avoid a protracted leadership contest, will want to unite behind just one and have not yet done so.

Truss will hold meetings with colleagues, including the moderate One Nation Conservatives, tonight at 6pm. She will argue that her removal will create political instability and further spook the markets.

Given Labour is soaring in the polls – one survey from Opinium suggested that Keir Starmer’s party could win 422 seats if a general election is called now – many MPs may be open to keeping the Prime Minister in power, in return for a ministerial reshuffle that breaks up a cabinet made up almost entirely of Truss allies.

Victoria Atkins, the former minister for prisons and probation, perhaps best summed up the PM’s prospects this morning. When asked if Truss should lead the party into the next election, she simply replied: “She is prime minister at the moment.”

[See also: Liz Truss is a morbid symptom of British capitalism’s long crisis]