Inside Britain’s housing crisis

The UK has a housing crisis: in the past decade, decent and stable living arrangements have become an impossible dream for many.
The New Statesman’s senior associate editor Rachel Cunliffe speaks to Hashi Mohamed, author of A Home of One’s Own, which draws on his own history of housing insecurity and his professional career as a planning barrister, about how we came to this point and what can be done.
They discuss the segregating and alienating effects of housing insecurity, why successive governments have failed to act on this crisis, and how they can be persuaded that it’s a priority.
If you have a question for You Ask Us, email podcasts@newstatesman.co.uk
