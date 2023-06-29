Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 11:45 am

What is Labour’s housing policy?

It wants to be the party of home ownership.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Keir Starmer proclaimed that Labour was the party of home ownership at an awkward, tetchy Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday.

Three hours earlier, in Manchester, the shadow housing and levelling-up secretary Lisa Nandy delivered a speech setting out the broad principles that underpin the party’s housing policy. Nandy doesn’t believe there’s a single solution to the housing crisis and identifies different interventions for different sectors of the market, whether renting, development or council housing. But the overarching idea, I’m told, is to tilt the balance of power from land speculators to councils and developers. How will the Labour party do that? One policy is to scrap the requirement for councils to pay a premium on land to account for the value added from potential development. A Labour source pointed to similar policies in France, Germany and the Netherlands. Another is to force developers to identify land to build on rather than waiting for them to volunteer.

Elsewhere in the speech there were familiar attempts to signal that Labour is no longer scary and radical, such as ruling out rent controls. But Nandy did make the case for a activist state. Here’s an example: “A broken market and an absent state is the worst of all worlds – a state of affairs as fundamentally anathema to the Conservative tradition as it is socialism.

“We will tilt the balance of power back to first-time buyers and use the power of the state to help them make the leap into home ownership.”

Statements such as these give Starmer the opportunity to claim Labour is the party of home ownership at PMQs, particularly when Rishi Sunak is so silent on the issue.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

But will Nandy still be in-post to deliver the policy in government? The Times is reporting Angela Rayner could replace Nandy in the levelling-up brief. Before we consider the implications, remember that a lot of media gossip about reshuffles is self-interested narrative management by the Labour leadership, designed to motivate shadow ministers to perform and keep them in line. “We’re all pretty immune to speculation now,” one weary Labour source told me. But if the move did materialise, the big question would be where Starmer would move Nandy, one of his most effective communicators. Another question is whether Starmer even retains the “levelling up” position – a concept Labour rarely talks about these days.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

Content from our partners
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Spotlight
A drinks industry for net zero
A drinks industry for net zero
Jim Fox
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
John Carroll

Read more:

Is Keir Starmer the British François Hollande?

Keir Starmer: my mortgage is up too, and Rishi Sunak doesn’t get it

What does Keir Starmer stand for?

Topics in this article : ,