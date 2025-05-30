As Gaza faces famine, where does the US stand on Israel?

Last week, the Israeli military launched a major new ground assault on Gaza. The aim, according to Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to force the surrender of Hamas, free the remaining Israeli hostages, and bring the entire territory under Israel’s control. The UK, France and Canada have demanded Israel halt “its military operations” and “immediately allow aid” in.

While Trump spoke about his support for Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu during his campaign, in recent weeks his patience seems to be wearing this. The US ambassador to Israel maintains Hamas is still responsible for starting the war by attacking Israel on 7 October 2023, and says the militant group must release the 58 Israeli hostages it is still holding. Meanwhile Hamas has been in private talks with the US about a ceasefire.

Katie Stallard is joined by Raja Khalidi and Rajan Menon.

