New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Insight podcast

Why is Trump shilling crypto?

If there's one thing that the president loves, it's money.

By Podcast

If there’s one thing that the president loves, it’s money. Recently, Trump has turned his attention to crypto – going into business with his sons and also launching $TRUMP and $MELANIA memecoins.

But while this is one of Donald Trump’s latest passion projects, it joins a long, long list of business ventures over his lengthy career. A story that in reality involves a long list of failed business ventures, tax evasion, and multiple bankruptcies. So how has Donald Trump manage to fail upwards for more than half a century? And who pays the price when he does?

Katie Stallard is joined by Russ Buettner, investigative reporter at the New York Times and co-author of Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump squandered his father’s fortune and created the illusion of success.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
Labour's historic opportunity
Labour’s historic opportunity
Spotlight
Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future
Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future
Spotlight
Time to tackle the true cost of caring
Time to tackle the true cost of caring
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month