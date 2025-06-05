Why is Trump shilling crypto?

If there’s one thing that the president loves, it’s money. Recently, Trump has turned his attention to crypto – going into business with his sons and also launching $TRUMP and $MELANIA memecoins.

But while this is one of Donald Trump’s latest passion projects, it joins a long, long list of business ventures over his lengthy career. A story that in reality involves a long list of failed business ventures, tax evasion, and multiple bankruptcies. So how has Donald Trump manage to fail upwards for more than half a century? And who pays the price when he does?

Katie Stallard is joined by Russ Buettner, investigative reporter at the New York Times and co-author of Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump squandered his father’s fortune and created the illusion of success.

