Israel vs Iran: what next?

Is there a route to de-escalation between Israel and Iran?

On Friday, the 13 June, Israel launched a surprise attack on multiple targets across Iran. Israel strikes hit missile sites and nuclear facilities, and more recently also targeted Iranian state TV.

The two nations have subsequently traded missile attacks over the following days, an escalation to the conflict, which is now the biggest between these two long-standing adversaries.

New Statesman editor Tom McTague meets Lawrence Freedman, professor emeritus of war studies at King’s College London, to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran.

