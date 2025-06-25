Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. Insight podcast

Welcome to the new nuclear age

Nuclear non-proliferation is no longer a given.

“The proliferation toothpaste does not go back in the tube” – Ankit Panda

With events in Iran bringing the question of nuclear weapons back to the forefront of international news, where does the world go next?

In this episode senior editor Katie Stallard speaks to Ankit Panda, author of The New Nuclear Age: At the Precipice of Armageddon, about the growing nuclear instability sweeping the globe and what, if anything, can be done to stave off disaster.

[See also: How Donald Trump plunged America into a blind war]

Content from our partners
Trees underpin environmental leadership
Trees underpin environmental leadership
Spotlight
The benefits of UK consulting go far beyond the economic
The benefits of UK consulting go far beyond the economic
Tamzen Isacsson
Energy storage must not be overlooked on the road to net zero 
Energy storage must not be overlooked on the road to net zero 
Chris O'Shea

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month