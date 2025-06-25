Welcome to the new nuclear age

“The proliferation toothpaste does not go back in the tube” – Ankit Panda

With events in Iran bringing the question of nuclear weapons back to the forefront of international news, where does the world go next?

In this episode senior editor Katie Stallard speaks to Ankit Panda, author of The New Nuclear Age: At the Precipice of Armageddon, about the growing nuclear instability sweeping the globe and what, if anything, can be done to stave off disaster.

