Mariana Mazzucato wants economists to rethink everything

Mariana Mazzucato is one of the most influential economists of modern times. An avowed progressive, her ideas impact the lives of millions of people, from the United States to sub-Saharan Africa. She was directly consulted in the creation of Biden’s CHIPS Act, which is worth $280 billion. The World Bank’s Mission 300, is straight out of her book Mission Economy.
Oli Dugmore sits down with her to discuss the hope for progressive change in our political and economic systems.
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