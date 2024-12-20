New Times,
Torsten Bell: Is Britain’s decline reversible?

Will Dunn sits down with Torsten Bell, Labour MP for Swansea West.

This conversation was recorded at the Cambridge Literary Festival. To watch an extended version or to find out more about Cambridge Literary Festival please head to cambridgeliteraryfestival.com

The New Statesman’s business editor Will Dunn sat down with Torsten Bell, Labour MP for Swansea West, and former chief executive of the Resolution Foundation – a think tank which aims to improve the standard of living of low-to-middle income families. 

Torsten Bell also worked as Labour’s Director of Policy under Ed Milliband’s leadership. 

His first book Great Britain?: How We Get Our Future Back, was published earlier this year.

