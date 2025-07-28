All hail Emperor Trump

The US President is on a 4-day trip to his golf courses in Scotland. He has met with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Wielding the “bully-boy” threat of trade tariffs, the President is enjoying unprecedented influence. But should European leaders learn from the more combative approaches taken by Canada and France?

Megan Gibson joins Tom McTague on the New Statesman podcast.

