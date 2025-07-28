Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts

All hail Emperor Trump

As Donald Trump visits Scotland, world leaders - including Keir Starmer - flock to pay tribute at the emperor's feet.

The US President is on a 4-day trip to his golf courses in Scotland. He has met with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

 Wielding the “bully-boy” threat of trade tariffs, the President is enjoying unprecedented influence. But should European leaders learn from the more combative approaches taken by Canada and France?

 Megan Gibson joins Tom McTague on the New Statesman podcast.

[See also: Can Starmer and Trump come to an agreement on Gaza?]

Content from our partners
The opportunity of expanding free school meals
The opportunity of expanding free school meals
Spotlight
Every child deserves access to vaccination
Every child deserves access to vaccination
Emma Cerrone
Cyber attacks are evolving – so too must government response
Cyber attacks are evolving – so too must government response
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month