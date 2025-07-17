Reviewing politics
Is Keir Starmer “bold and brave” to suspend rebels?

Number 10 has fired "a warning shot" to ward off future rebellions.

The prime minister has removed the whip from five MPs for breaches of discipline. The group have persistently rebelled against the Labour leader.

The government are also reckoning with a revelation that leaked information compromised the safety of Afghans who supported the British military, and inflation has risen higher than expected.

Plus: Labour introduce plans to lower the voting age to 16.

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by Andrew Marr, George Eaton and Will Dunn to discuss. 

