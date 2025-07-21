Ofwat abolished: now, re-nationalise water

On Monday the results of an independent review of the water industry were published. The results were damning for the regulator, Ofwat, which will be abolished in response to the report.

Megan Kenyon attended the announcement for the New Statesman and joins Anoosh Chakelian and George Eaton on the New Statesman podcast.

They argue that while provision of water in the UK clearly needs drastic reform, the government needs a more radical plan to address the core issues – including the “radicalising” problem of sewage in Britain’s lakes and waterways.

They also discuss the proposed appointment of Tim Allan as Keir Starmer’s permanent secretary for communications. Does the PM really need another member of the New Labour team on his staff?

