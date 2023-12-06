Britain deserves better in 2024

Photo by Stefan Rousseau PA Images via Alamy Stock Photo

The United Kingdom is enduring one of its most fraught periods since the Second World War. Living standards are declining at the fastest rate since the 1950s; NHS waiting lists are at a record high and the number of GPs has dropped by 40 per cent since 2010; councils are falling into bankruptcy; and the public realm is diminished.

Successive Conservative premierships have ended in failure. When Rishi Sunak entered 10 Downing Street in October 2022, he promised to bring order to chaos. In a narrow sense, he has succeeded. As Andrew Marr notes on page 20, “2023 was a year of recuperation at Westminster. We haven’t had a major election or referendum. We haven’t had a change of government.”

[See also: The immigration dilemma]

The UK economy has avoided recession and the market turmoil of the kind experienced during the brief Liz Truss era. But the challenges are formidable.

Related

In his Conservative conference speech in October, Mr Sunak railed against a “30-year political status quo” and offered himself as a “change” candidate, even though his party has been in power for more than 13 years. This “rebrand” did not last long: he appointed David Cameron as Foreign Secretary a month later.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The Prime Minister was correct, however, to say that many of the UK’s defining problems – an unproductive economy, a dysfunctional housing model, an over-centralised political system, a fragile Union – have their roots in decisions taken decades ago. Successive governments have invested too little and relied for too long on consumption and cheap credit to boost GDP.

The economic divide between the UK and other Western democracies is increasingly undisguisable. As the Resolution Foundation’s recent Ending Stagnation report charts, low growth and entrenched inequality mean typical households in Britain are 9 per cent poorer than their French equivalents, while low-income families are 27 per cent poorer. The UK’s productivity gap with France, Germany and the US has doubled since 2008 to 18 per cent, costing £3,400 in lost output per person.

Yet, for most of the past decade, Britain has engaged in the politics of distraction. Any hope that Brexit would serve as a moment of national renewal has been dispelled. The UK has now been outside the European Union for almost four years, but even the most ardent Brexiteers struggle to say what has changed for the better: the UK is not even able to control its borders and net migration reached a record high in 2022.

Contrary to promises of lucrative trade deals with non-EU countries, the UK’s overall trade intensity remains at 1.7 per cent below its 2019 level, compared to an average increase of 1.9 per cent across other G7 economies, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. And, far from “levelling up” regions outside the south-east of England, the government has presided over a widening north-south divide, having now frozen public investment (which will fall from 2.6 per cent of GDP to just 1.8 per cent).

In this parlous economic climate, few now doubt that Labour will win the next general election. After the party endured its worst defeat since 1935 four years ago, to be in this position is no small feat. Keir Starmer has so far defied those on the left and the right who believed his political project was destined for failure.

But the question of whether Labour has the capacity to change the country becomes more urgent. For electoral purposes, the party is swerving many of the policy challenges that it would be forced to confront in government. How will Labour rebuild the public realm when it has ruled out any new wealth taxes, for instance? Higher economic growth is necessary but not sufficient. Yet, to date, the party has only promised limited measures such as the abolition of non-domiciled status and the addition of VAT to private school fees.

Can the nation aspire to more than managed decline? After years in which ideological dogma and populism have trumped good policy, Britain needs a pragmatic, hard-headed focus on its economic and social maladies. But after a largely wasted decade, the opportunity for political transformation is upon us. A Labour victory would change the social atmosphere of the country for the better and offer the hope of a new start.

We wish all of our readers a happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

[See also: The Cameron delusion]