The hapless Mr Sunak

What is the point of Rishi Sunak? He became prime minister last October and presented himself as a competent technocrat who would ensure his government had “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”. It did not take long for this banal promise to unravel.

The sacking of the Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, who breached the ministerial code seven times, only raises the question of why Mr Sunak believed it was wise to appoint this Boris Johnson stooge in the first place. Mr Zahawi’s opaque tax affairs, which led him to reportedly pay a £1m penalty to HMRC, first ­attracted scrutiny during last summer’s Conservative leadership contest. But he was still appointed to the cabinet by the Prime Minister in October.

Downing Street’s line is that Mr Sunak was not informed of the details of Mr Zahawi’s case “informally or otherwise” – a claim others inside the government dispute. But whatever the truth, neither possibility is palatable: Mr Sunak was either incurious then or deceitful now.

This is far from the first time that the Prime Minister’s poor judgement has been exposed. During his time as chancellor, his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of an Indian billionaire, was revealed to have claimed non-domiciled status. This allowed her to avoid UK tax on her foreign earnings. Mr Sunak, meanwhile, retained a US green card until 2021, which required him to file annual American tax returns.

Related

When he became prime minister Mr Sunak appointed Dominic Raab as his deputy, who is now under investigation over multiple bullying allegations. Mr Raab’s troubles cannot be dismissed as the product of a few oversensitive civil servants. The former Foreign Office permanent under-secretary Simon McDonald revealed last year that Mr Raab was “as abrasive and controlling with junior ministers and senior officials as he was with his private secretaries”.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

There is the also the case of Gavin Williamson, an inept education secretary who was elevated to the cabinet by Mr Sunak in an act of shameless favouritism. Mr Williamson was forced out of cabinet for a third time after he sent a series of expletive-laden messages to the former Tory chief whip Wendy Morton.

Mr Sunak’s government lacks not only probity but direction. Britain has serious problems: a stagnant economy, falling living standards and overwhelmed public services. It is the only major state forecast by the IMF to suffer a recession this year. Yet Mr Sunak offers only managed or, increasingly, unmanaged decline.

At a Conservative Party policy meeting, Margaret Thatcher once reputedly thumped a copy of Friedrich Hayek’s The Constitution of Liberty on a table and declared: “This is what we believe in.”

What does Mr Sunak believe in? He favours a free-market, low-tax economy but, to the dismay of his party, intends to raise the tax burden to its highest level since the 1940s. Mr Sunak insists that tax cuts must be delayed until inflation has been reduced; his rebellious backbenchers demand action to power growth. Both sides ignore the truth: tax cuts are not the panacea they think. Britain’s biggest problem is not an excess of taxation but a dearth of investment. Only Italy spends less on research and development among the G7 countries and business investment remains below its pre-Brexit 2016 level.

There is a case for income tax cuts for the lower-paid when inflation is at 10.5 per cent. But too few Conservative MPs accept the corollary: that taxes on the wealthy and static assets must rise if the UK is to have a more resilient tax base.

For now, Mr Sunak is merely a cluster of contradictions: a tax-cutter who won’t cut tax; a Brexiteer who can’t explain what Brexit is for; a technocratic manager who can’t manage. He often seems most animated when championing the obscure cause of free ports – another libertarian project without purpose.

What the United Kingdom requires is a prime minister who can lead and inspire; what it has is a vacuous management consultant who cannot find a voice in which to speak to and for the country. As Mr Sunak’s approval ratings plummet, the electorate shows every sign of preparing to evict him. But that day could be nearly two years away: Britain deserves better now.

[See also: Will Dominic Raab be the next cabinet minister to go?]