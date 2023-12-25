The best New Statesman long reads of 2023

King Charles III’s secret kingdom
By Will Lloyd
What does Charles’ infatuation with the anti-modern realm of Transylvania tell us about the kind of king he will be?
By Pippa Bailey
For those who leave the Exclusive Brethren sect, separation comes at great personal cost.
How Saudi Arabia is buying the world
By Quinn Slobodian
As the kingdom’s model of capitalism without democracy thrives, the prospect of a Saudi century has consequences for us all.
Sam Bankman-Fried and the effective altruism delusion
By Sophie McBain
Will the idealist philosophy survive the conviction of its crypto king?
Inside the assassination bureau
By Tanya Gold
The 1922 Committee is adept at removing prime ministers. How long before its head prefect pays Rishi Sunak a visit?
Is AI a danger to humanity or our salvation?
By Harry Lambert
Why the godfathers of AI are at war over its future.
Universities are making us stupid
By Adrian Pabst
A managerial war is remaking and destroying our once-noble centres of higher education.
By Pooja Bhatia
Once a symbol of black liberation, Haiti has collapsed into anarchy. Now many see foreign intervention as their only hope.
By Will Lloyd
Inside the dark new factions intent on taking over the Conservative Party.
The parent trap: how Britain became a very, very expensive place to raise a child
By Sophie McBain
Money alone won’t fix the childcare crisis. Rethinking work and motherhood might.