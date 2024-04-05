View all newsletters
  1. Editor’s Note
5 April 2024

The New Statesman is hiring: Editor, The Staggers

The magazine is recruiting an editor to run our online home for reactive comment, debate and analysis.

By New Statesman

The New Statesman is hiring an editor to run The Staggers – our online home for reactive comment, debate and analysis each day.

Applications are encouraged from experienced editors. The role will require:

• Commissioning sharp, distinctive responses to major news and events to tight deadlines throughout the week.
• Collaborating with fellow editors to generate innovative, agenda-setting ideas beyond the news cycle.
• A keen understanding of the political figures and cultural and intellectual debates of the moment, and of the New Statesman’s journalism.
• A strong knowledge of relevant writing published by other major outlets.
• An interest in engaging with issues that provoke debate.
• The ability to write incisive and original comment, filing regularly.

Apply here or via LinkedIn, providing four ideas for pieces you would commission now (no more than three-four lines per idea), along with a suggested angle and writer. Please also include a paragraph on your experience as an editor, and briefly let us know when in recent years you think the New Statesman has responded well to events, or created its own weather. It is not necessary to submit a full CV.

Applications are open until Wednesday 17 April. We look forward to your application.

The New Statesman is an equal opportunity employer. This hiring process will follow the principles of “blind recruitment” whereby personal information will be removed before shortlisting and the hiring manager will assess candidates based on their skills and experience only. All personal data collected will be stored in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and applicable data protection laws.

