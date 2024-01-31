Marcus du Sautoy Q&A: “As a child, I planned to marry Top Cat”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Marcus du Sautoy was born in London in 1965. He is the Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Oxford, a post previously held by Richard Dawkins.

What’s your earliest memory?

The moon landing. My parents dragged me and my sister out of bed to watch it on our tiny black-and-white TV.

Who are your heroes?

My childhood hero was Top Cat. I planned to marry him when I was older. My adult hero is Christopher Zeeman, who was a brilliant mathematician and communicator.

What book last changed your thinking?

Non-things by Byung-Chul Han. I’ve been trying to adopt the Buddhist practice of non-attachment but Han’s book made me realise the importance of things, especially in our digital world. Humans need to hold things in their hands. It explains why we still love playing board games.

Which political figure do you look up to?

The writers I read in Marxism Today in the 1980s, who were responsible for my political awakening: Stuart Hall, Eric Hobsbawm and Martin Jacques.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

Paris, 30 May 1832, when I would have the chance to save the mathematician and revolutionary Évariste Galois from being shot in a duel. Before his death at the age of 20, Galois had created the language that I use every day to understand symmetry. How much more mathematics might he have given us had he not been shot?

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

Games. I collect games wherever I travel. They are a wonderful way to understand the culture, character and history of the different people around the world.

What TV show could you not live without?

University Challenge. I had the honour recently of presenting the trophy to the winning team and even featured as an answer to one of the questions.

Who would paint your portrait?

I’d be intrigued to see how an algorithm might represent who I am.

What’s your theme tune?

“The Ride of the Valkyries” from Die Walküre. I saw the complete Ring Cycle in concert in Bayreuth last summer and my head is still ringing with Wagner’s leitmotifs.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

The headmaster at my school always said to find what you love doing and to dedicate yourself to pursuing that passion.

What’s currently bugging you?

Is the zeta function of a free nilpotent group finitely uniform? It’s a mathematical conjecture that I’ve been working on for decades. I used to think the answer was yes but recent work I’ve done with a colleague in Korea has changed my mind.

What single thing would make your life better?

£40k. I’ve written a play about one of my mathematical heroes, André Weil. I’ve got the chance to take it on tour in India, where part of the story takes place, but I need to raise a lot of money to make it happen.

When were you happiest?

Whenever I am sitting round the table with my family, playing games.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Composer. I very nearly chose to train as a musician rather than a mathematician.

Are we all doomed?

Is AI our friend or foe? I am a tech optimist, but I worry about the huge disruption this new technology will cause.

“Around the World in 80 Games” by Marcus du Sautoy is published by Fourth Estate

[See also: Caroline Campbell Q&A: “I’d love to be able to teleport safely”]

Related