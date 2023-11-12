Roma Agrawal’s Q&A: “My specialist subject would be Sex and the City. Or concrete”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Roma Agrawal was born in Mumbai, India, in 1983 and is a chartered structural engineer. She spent six years working on the Shard, designing the building’s foundations and spire.

What’s your earliest memory?

Seeing my sister soon after she was born. I remember clearly noticing her head full of black hair in a room full of bald babies.

Who are your heroes?

My childhood heroes were my teachers; I was always a keen student. My adult heroes are people who help their communities. In particular, the women of colour trying to make engineering a more inclusive space.

What book last changed your thinking?

I have had a sneak peek at Uncivilised by Subhadra Das, which will be published in spring 2024. It tackles the myths of Western civilisations and discusses all the incredible contributions to science, history, art and more from peoples of the Global South. I learned loads.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

I’m not terribly enamoured with politics at the moment, but Jacinda Ardern stands out. As prime minister of New Zealand, she shattered stereotypes. I’d love to see more people like her in power.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’d like to go forward a couple of thousand years to see what life is like. I love sci-fi and am curious about what space colonisation might look like.

[See also: Why we chose Benjamin Myers as the Goldsmiths Prize winner]

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

Probably Sex and the City. Or concrete. I know those are quite radically different!

What TV show could you not live without?

Schitt’s Creek. I find it very funny and all the characters are so endearing (eventually).

Who would paint your portrait?

My nephew. He’s four and has the most fantastic imagination. I think he would create something unique for me.

What’s your theme tune?

“Mangta Hai Kya” from the Nineties Hindi film Rangeela. The lyrics are about asking for what you actually want and getting it.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

To look after myself. As women we’re programmed to look after our families and everyone else, and it can come at the expense of our happiness.

What’s currently bugging you?

How utterly awful humans can be to each other. Reading the news makes me feel anxious and helpless.

What single thing would make your life better?

A weekly massage. I have constant aches and pains, so it would be nice to have space regularly to ease that and be forced to lie still for an hour. Also, a society that wasn’t designed for the man to work and the woman to stay at home.

When were you happiest?

When I am dancing. I’ve trained in Bharatanatyam as well as ballroom and Latin forms, and a little bit of ballet. I feel my best in mind and body when moving.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Stand-up comedian. I’ve dabbled but it’s not the most parenting-friendly career to pursue seriously.

Are we all doomed?

At the moment, it does feel like that. I have faith in the scientists who are working to solve challenges and can only hope that governments and policymakers will also do what’s needed to sort things out.

“Nuts and Bolts: Seven Small Inventions That Changed the World (in a Big Way)” by Roma Agrawal is published by Hodder & Stoughton and is shortlisted for the 2023 Royal Society Trivedi Science Book Prize

[See also: The confessions of Robbie Williams]