Max Bennett’s Q&A: “When we follow advice, we adopt the wants of others”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Max Bennett was born in 1990 in New York City. As well as an entrepreneur and neuroscience researcher, he is the co-founder of several AI companies, including the retail marketing platform Bluecore.

What’s your earliest memory?

Building a Lego sailboat on the floor of my mother’s living room.

Who are your heroes?

As a child, my heroes were Jim Carrey, Carl Sagan and my music composition teacher Tim Otto. As an adult, my heroes are family and friends who approach their lives in ways that inspire me.

What book last changed your thinking?

I just finished reading The Dispossessed by Ursula Le Guin, a novel about a utopian anarchist society thousands of years in the future. I had never considered anarchy as a social system even worth pondering, but Le Guin’s book made me ponder it.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

I don’t tend to look up to politicians. But of the figures I have seen in my lifetime, I most respect Barack Obama. Whether or not he made the right choices, he wrestled with those choices with integrity.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

It would be cool to spend a day 1,000 years in the future, when our minds have been instantiated in a non-biological medium. We could preserve what is most precious about human nature, while letting go of evolutionary baggage that no longer serves us.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

The evolution of the human brain and building AI-based products. I have become convinced that understanding brain evolution holds the secret to intelligence.

What TV show could you not live without?

When Game of Thrones was still on I would treat Sunday-night episodes with an almost religious zeal.

Who would paint your portrait?

My wife’s sister, Melanie Reese. She would make fun of some esoteric feature I was unaware I had.

What’s your theme tune?

Anything by Hans Zimmer.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Something along the lines of “Don’t follow advice”. Typically when we “follow advice” we are adopting the wants of other people, as opposed to listening to our own inner compass. (The irony of following this advice is not lost on me.)

What’s currently bugging you?

My own struggle to be present and think less about things in the future or past that I cannot change. Also, self-congratulatory LinkedIn posts.

What single thing would make your life better?

Being less attached to my ego, which includes stories I tell myself about what would make my life better.

When were you happiest?

Whenever I am laughing with friends and family, learning something new, losing myself in creating something, or doing physical activity in nature.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Soundtrack composer, game designer or sci-fi writer. But life is long – I haven’t given up on incorporating these somehow.

Are we all doomed?

Humanity is not doomed. Whether or not things go well for us humans is a matter of our collective choices.

Max Bennett’s “A Brief History of Intelligence: Why the Evolution of the Brain Holds the Key to the Future of AI” is published by William Collins

[See also: Who owns your face?]