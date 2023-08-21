Dawn Butler’s Q&A: “Having cancer taught me how fragile life is”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Dawn Butler was born in London in 1969 and started her career as a computer programmer. She was first elected to parliament in 2005 and currently serves as a back-bench Labour MP for Brent Central.

What’s your earliest memory?

I was being sick from eating too many mangoes in Jamaica. I had to go to hospital.

Who are your heroes?

My dad, God rest his soul.

What book last changed your thinking?

Biased by the American psychologist Jennifer Eberhardt. It explains how to manage bias and how to add friction to a situation to reduce bias. I’d also say Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

Sojourner Truth, the American abolitionist and women’s rights activist who was of New York Dutch heritage. She was born into slavery but escaped with her daughter in 1826. She was one of the first black women to win a court case against a white man, when she regained custody of her son who had been sold illegally. She travelled around the US campaigning for abolition and suffrage. She is famous for her “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech, which she gave in 1851.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

I remember the most random stuff, but not useful information. I would love to say types of cheese and onion crisps, but it’ll probably be computer programs – as a result of my earlier career.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

The year 3000. I would like to see the future because I hope the world would be a better, more equitable place.

What TV show could you not live without?

Neighbours. I was struggling when it got cancelled and am so glad it’s now coming back. I also love Click. I can binge watch that all day.

Who would paint your portrait?

Boubou, the Senegalese artist who paints upside down. He is fascinating to watch.

What’s your theme tune?

“(Something Inside) So Strong” by Labi Siffre. It has a line for every situation. “Deny my place in time/You squander wealth that’s mine/My light will shine so brightly/It will blind you…”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Choose your battles. There are so many, you will exhaust yourself. I didn’t always follow it but I do now; as you get older you need to preserve your energy. In my book I talk at length about battles I have fought and ones I let go.

What’s currently bugging you?

The fake culture wars brought upon us by the Conservatives. They are a cruel bunch of people. I think they want to keep people angry and miserable to deflect from their incompetent and corrupt governance.

What single thing would make your life better?

A Labour government. It would make everyone’s life better.

When were you happiest?

Around the age 27. I just feel like I had myself together.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I would be a talk-show host like Oprah Winfrey. Hey, it’s not too late!

Are we all doomed?

Yes, ultimately; we all die in the end. When I was diagnosed with cancer it brought home to me just how fragile life is. Knowing that you are not invincible focuses the mind and attitude. It’s about how we live and the legacy we leave behind.

“A Purposeful Life: What I’ve Learned About Breaking Barriers and Inspiring Change” by Dawn Butler is published by Transworld

[See also: Shabana Mahmood: “All I do these days is talk to Tory voters”]