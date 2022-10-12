Orhan Pamuk Q&A: “My frustrations and angers have made my life richer”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Orhan Pamuk was born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1952. The author of books including My Name Is Red and The Museum of Innocence, he is Turkey’s bestselling writer. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2006.

What’s your earliest memory?

I threw a broken toy into a garden that I could not see because I was not tall enough to see through the window frame. I heard someone say “ah” but never learned what happened.

Who are your heroes?

Piccolo Sceriffo, the young sheriff hero of a Western comic book produced in Italy and translated into Turkish in the 1950s and 1960s. Tommiks (his Turkish name) was always fair, boyish, brave and loved by elders. I wanted to have my hair cut like him. Unlike his friends he never touched alcohol. He is still my hero, though I enjoy a lot of things he never did.

[See also: Sian E Harding Q&A: “I have inherited my grandmother’s gravy gene”]

Related

What book last changed your thinking?

Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s Confessions. In 1975, when I was 33, I read the whole 600-page book on a ten-hour train journey from Istanbul to Ankara. I was a different person when I arrived. What transformed me was the intensity of the writer’s honesty. I realised that if you talk about intimate things with conviction and power you can write about everything. Literature seemed an easy and joyful endeavour.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Which political figure do you look up to?

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic of Turkey.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

Landscape painting. It is the only kind of painting that does not necessarily suggest a text. As we look at a pure landscape painting we try to invent its meaning, or the dominant feeling it conveys.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

The historical centre of Istanbul in 1650. Not because I am nostalgic, but because I am curious about the reality of it.

What TV show could you not live without?

Prime-time news. I am addicted to being informed about the world via BBC or CNN.

Who would paint your portrait?

I already did it but perhaps I should do it again. I think everybody should be trained to make a self-portrait both by words and by lines, even in colour.

[See also: Simon Woolley Q&A: “I often say I am a disciple of Martin Luther King”]

What’s your theme tune?

“Yumeji’s Theme” by Shigeru Umebayashi, from In the Mood For Love. Every time I listen. I have a feeling that there is some mystery to love beyond our experience of it.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“Trust yourself, be patient and enjoy it!” A friend told me this in my early youth. Unfortunately I could not follow this great advice. I regret this, but my frustrations and angers have made my life richer.

What’s currently bugging you?

Misrepresenting myself as I answer questions about my life.

What single thing would make your life better?

Someone else answering my emails. Of course I would not be happy with this person’s answers but a better life – most of the time – is also an illusion.

When were you happiest?

When I felt that I wrote some good paragraphs and even pages.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I would be a painter who regrets that he is not a writer.

Are we all doomed?

Yes, but some are doomed more than us.

“Nights of Plague” by Orhan Pamuk and translated by Ekin Oklap is published by Faber & Faber

[See also: Kathy Reichs Q&A: “I worry every time my grandkids go out”]