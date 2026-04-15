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15 April 2026

NS Poem: Weekend visits

A new poem by Christopher Horton

By Christopher Horton

Photo by Slaven Gabric/ Millennium Images, UK

China figurines and my younger self
banned from picking them up.

They positioned for the Viennese waltz
on the low shelf above the three bar fire.

Sherry Time like clock-work.
Pretzels were posh and what laughter

from that living room, that once proud,
immaculate room with its swirling carpet.

Some things already suggested
the old ways would not sustain:

displaced books, a record without
a sleeve tucked in behind the others,

fallen coasters in the dusty space
that no one could quite reach.

[Further reading: The NS poem: A dream in two parts]

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This article appears in the 15 Apr 2026 issue of the New Statesman, Angry Young Women