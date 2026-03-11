The NS Poem: A dream in two parts

A snipe flies into my garden,
brown body, long rapier beak.
A wetland visitor, it finds a puddle,
washes the dust from feathers,
shakes sparkling droplets onto me.
It’s a dream-bird speaking
in verse, that alternates with its cry,
not from the throat, but a winnowing noise
a whoop-whoop warning call
from a flickering buzz of its tail.
This must be someone else’s dream
I’ve stepped into by mistake.
I ask is it me, check my feet
recognise ballet shoes with block toes,
my long hair in a single plait,
I’m wearing my aunt’s cameo brooch.
I pull a tin of pineapple from a cupboard,
a carton of custard from the fridge,
eat without stopping until the spoon
clangs to the floor. Sound creeps in,
the ballon-ballon voice of a Viennese
balloon-seller from my favourite film noir,
and Freddie Mercury, performing in Budapest,
tells me he still loves me.
This article appears in the 11 Mar 2026 issue of the New Statesman, The Great British Crisis
