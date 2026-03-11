Reviewing politics
11 March 2026

The NS Poem: A dream in two parts

A new poem by Janet Murray

By Janet Murray

Photo by Stefan Giftthaler/Millennium Images, UK

A snipe flies into my garden,
brown body, long rapier beak.
A wetland visitor, it finds a puddle,
washes the dust from feathers,
shakes sparkling droplets onto me.
It’s a dream-bird speaking
in verse, that alternates with its cry,
not from the throat, but a winnowing noise
a whoop-whoop warning call
from a flickering buzz of its tail.
This must be someone else’s dream
I’ve stepped into by mistake.

I ask is it me, check my feet
recognise ballet shoes with block toes,
my long hair in a single plait,
I’m wearing my aunt’s cameo brooch.
I pull a tin of pineapple from a cupboard,
a carton of custard from the fridge,
eat without stopping until the spoon
clangs to the floor. Sound creeps in,
the ballon-ballon voice of a Viennese
balloon-seller from my favourite film noir,
and Freddie Mercury, performing in Budapest,
tells me he still loves me.

[Further reading: The very British brutality of Kind Hearts and Coronets]

This article appears in the 11 Mar 2026 issue of the New Statesman, The Great British Crisis