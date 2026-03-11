The NS Poem: A dream in two parts

A snipe flies into my garden,

brown body, long rapier beak.

A wetland visitor, it finds a puddle,

washes the dust from feathers,

shakes sparkling droplets onto me.

It’s a dream-bird speaking

in verse, that alternates with its cry,

not from the throat, but a winnowing noise

a whoop-whoop warning call

from a flickering buzz of its tail.

This must be someone else’s dream

I’ve stepped into by mistake.

I ask is it me, check my feet

recognise ballet shoes with block toes,

my long hair in a single plait,

I’m wearing my aunt’s cameo brooch.

I pull a tin of pineapple from a cupboard,

a carton of custard from the fridge,

eat without stopping until the spoon

clangs to the floor. Sound creeps in,

the ballon-ballon voice of a Viennese

balloon-seller from my favourite film noir,

and Freddie Mercury, performing in Budapest,

tells me he still loves me.

