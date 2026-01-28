The NS Poem: Before the Clinking of Glasses

To us – the first to eclipse

the moon, to re-arrange the stars,

to peer into the open mouths



of baited copperheads, to howl across

the frozen tundra with packs

of hungry Arctic wolves, to sip



sweet nectar from Hebe’s golden cup.

Forget the try-hards, the fakes,

the closeted fools of modern youth,



who would sooner have their brains frozen,

their tissue cryogenically revived,

than learn the ways of jellyfish.



Recall the promises we made,

the songs we sang to keep us warm

on the most unforgiving nights.



How we thought ourselves immortal,

that we could transform base metals

into gold and split the subatomic



particles left in light and air

with nothing more than words,

as if our lives depended on it.

Christopher Horton’s “Clutter Jar” (Broken Sleep Books) is out now

[Further reading: The NS Poem: The Present Life on Earth]