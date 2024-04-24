View all newsletters
Sign up to our newsletters

Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
24 April 2024

This England: Split decision

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A couple have been divorced by mistake after a computer error at a family law firm. A staff member at Vardags accidentally opened the wrong couple’s file when trying to apply for a final divorce order for another client. Vardags applied three days later to rescind the order but a senior judge, Andrew McFarlane, dismissed the application. The firm’s head, Ayesha Vardag, said the state “should not be divorcing people on the basis of a clerical error”.
BBC (Steve Morley)

Costa-lot coffee

If you’ve ever balked at the rising cost of your daily cappuccino, you may want to steer clear of a coffee shop in London that charges as much as £265 a cup. The moodily lit Shot London, in Mayfair, offers a list of single-origin brews that start at £8 and quickly spiral upwards to the £265 Japan Typica Natural, an “exquisite coffee” offering “bright acidity and fruity, juicy notes”. Alessandro Birtolo, the head barista, said the shop sells two to three cups of the brew a week, though one customer has been known to return daily.
The Times (Amanda Welles)

Train-steamed asparagus

St George’s Day marks the start of the British Asparagus Festival in Evesham – a month-long celebration of all things asparagus. It will be filled with music, morris dancing, Gus the Asparagus Man, and the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway’s Asparagus Express, departing from Broadway at 11.35am.
Evesham Observer (Ron Smith)

[See also: This England: May the farce be with you]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
What is the UK’s vision for its tech sector?
What is the UK’s vision for its tech sector?
Jody Ford
Inside the UK's enduring love for chocolate
Inside the UK’s enduring love for chocolate
Spotlight
Unlocking the potential of a national asset, St Pancras International
Unlocking the potential of a national asset, St Pancras International
Richard Thorp

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 24 Apr 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Age of Danger

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU