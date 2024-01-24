This England: Hot debate

Illustration by Marta Signori

Councillors are often accused of spouting hot air. But it is the body heat of the 26 elected members at Moray Council that is contributing to a problem in the local authority’s debating chamber. The temperature in the room was so uncomfortable during council meetings that windows had to be opened. Councillor Draeyk van der Horn, the local authority’s climate champion, called the situation “outrageous”.

Crisps for change

A ten-year-old girl has been given a year’s supply of her favourite crisps after she campaigned to get the niche flavour back on store shelves. Grace, from Edinburgh, was unable to find her favourite haggis crisps in the shops, so wrote a letter to the brand’s managing director. Her words were enough to put the crisps back on sale for good. Grace’s mother, Becky, said: “These small things really can make a huge impact on a young child’s life.”

Wannabe a winner

A dad has received a limited edition Spice Girls CD after cashing in promotional Pepsi ring-pulls he collected in 1997. Euan Robertson, 37, collected 20 pink ring-pulls from drink cans in the Nineties but forgot to send them off. Almost 27 years later he found them in an old box of Lego and was astonished when Pepsi said it would honour the promotion.

