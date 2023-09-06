Subscriber of the week: Shadi Brazell

What do you do?
I work (proudly!) in local government.
Where do you live?
South London.
Do you vote?
Absolutely.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Three-ish years.
What made you start?
My partner got bored of me chafing out loud at the Week’s impartiality.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not yet…
What pages do you flick to first?
The Q&A.
How do you read yours?
On a Sunday morning with Radio 6 on and a strong cuppa.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More on devolution success stories.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Anoosh Chakelian and Kevin Maguire.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Harriet Harman.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Kwasi Kwarteng.
All-time favourite NS article?
Still to play for (I have a terrible memory).
The New Statesman is…
a way to stay informed without wanting to scream.
