The vast costs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Qatar 2022 is a World Cup of firsts. It is the first World Cup to be held in a desert, the first to be held during winter and the first to be held in the Middle East.

It is also probably the most controversial World Cup. Even England’s 6-2 opening victory over Iran was unable to distract from the barrage of criticisms Qatar is facing over its human rights record and the means by which it is accused of securing its bid. Sepp Blatter, who was president of Fifa when the decision was made, has twice said that giving Qatar hosting rights was a “mistake”.

The cost of building the infrastructure required to host a World Cup in a country with no naturally-growing grass and little footballing pedigree is immense. Indeed, the estimated $220bn price tag is around $20bn more than the combined cost of every Summer Olympics and men’s football World Cup since 1990. It is about the same size as the GDP of Greece.

It is not just the economic cost of the event that has been cause for alarm. Controversy has swirled over the estimated number of migrant workers that have died working on the infrastructure for the World Cup. Official figures from the Qatari government put the total at 37 – considerably more than the figure for all other recent major sporting events – but NGOs and journalists have said the real figure is likely to be far higher, potentially into the thousands.

Extreme heat and extremely low wages contribute to dangerous living and working conditions for many of the migrant workers that make up 90 per cent of Qatar's population. The country has been accused of paying World Cup employees less than £1 an hour.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The environmental cost of hosting such an event is also immense. Fifa’s official greenhouse gas emissions report estimates that 3.6 million tonnes of carbon will be produced by the tournament, which is 1.5 million tonnes more than the World Cup that took place in Russia in 2018.

This is a vast carbon footprint, greater than that of many countries. Qatar has promised that the event will be carbon neutral but before the tournament the Global Carbon Council had awarded only 550,000 carbon credits, or 15 per cent of what would be needed to match the tournament’s carbon footprint with offsets. An investigation carried out earlier this year by non-profit environment group Carbon Market Watch also found that the tournament's organisers were likely to have dramatically underestimated emissions.

[See also: The Qatar World Cup is a moral disaster]