Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
17 November 2022

The UK has become the sick man of Europe again

Britain’s economy is forecast to perform worse than any other in Europe next year.

By Nick Ferris

Illustration by Daniel Haskett/Ikon Images.

In his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the Office for Budget Responsibility had judged the UK to be in recession “like other countries”. In one sense this is certainly true: the post-Covid supply chain crisis and the war in Ukraine have indeed caused economic turmoil around the world. 

But the economic slump faced by most countries is insignificant compared to that the UK is confronting. In 2023, just three of the 27 EU countries – Germany, Sweden and Latvia – are set to see their GDP decline in size, forecasts the European Commission, with every other country set to experience growth. The declines they experience will be 0.6 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively – much less severe than the 1.4 per cent contraction the OBR predicts the UK will experience. 

The UK’s particularly severe downturn has been attributed to both the impact of Brexit and Liz Truss’s calamitous “pro-growth” mini-Budget, which led to a spike in interest rates and a further decline in economic confidence.

As ever, it will be ordinary citizens who bear the brunt of the recession. The combination of a shrinking economy and renewed austerity has led the OBR to forecast a drop in living standards of 7.1 per cent over the next two years, the largest fall since records began in the 1950s.

[See also: Jeremy Hunt’s political balancing act won’t satisfy an angry public]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The growth of gaming in Abu Dhabi
The growth of gaming in Abu Dhabi
Spotlight
Air pollution is the biggest environmental risk to the UK’s health – here’s why
Air pollution is the biggest environmental risk to the UK’s health – here’s why
Spotlight
“As a farming family, we have a part to play in sustainability”
“As a farming family, we have a part to play in sustainability”
Spotlight

Topics in this article: , , ,