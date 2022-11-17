The UK has become the sick man of Europe again

Illustration by Daniel Haskett/Ikon Images.

In his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the Office for Budget Responsibility had judged the UK to be in recession “like other countries”. In one sense this is certainly true: the post-Covid supply chain crisis and the war in Ukraine have indeed caused economic turmoil around the world.

But the economic slump faced by most countries is insignificant compared to that the UK is confronting. In 2023, just three of the 27 EU countries – Germany, Sweden and Latvia – are set to see their GDP decline in size, forecasts the European Commission, with every other country set to experience growth. The declines they experience will be 0.6 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively – much less severe than the 1.4 per cent contraction the OBR predicts the UK will experience.

The UK’s particularly severe downturn has been attributed to both the impact of Brexit and Liz Truss’s calamitous “pro-growth” mini-Budget, which led to a spike in interest rates and a further decline in economic confidence.

As ever, it will be ordinary citizens who bear the brunt of the recession. The combination of a shrinking economy and renewed austerity has led the OBR to forecast a drop in living standards of 7.1 per cent over the next two years, the largest fall since records began in the 1950s.

