Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
28 November 2022

Covid is surging through China once more

The country’s “zero-Covid” policy has failed to contain the spread and is leading to anti-government protests.

By Afiq Fitri

Photo by CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

China is recording its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases despite a long-standing “zero-Covid” policy that sparked protests across the country over the weekend. The number of daily new cases, as of yesterday (27 November), is 27,620 compared with previous record highs of 27,584 in April, according to Our World in Data.


Several major cities in China – including Beijing, Zhengzhou and Guangzhou – are currently experiencing outbreaks with millions of people being forced into lockdown. Public discontentment with the government’s zero-Covid policy has been simmering. Last week, thousands of workers at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with riot police partly over Covid-19 restrictions, as well as pay disputes.

Last Thursday (24 November), ten people were killed in a building fire in the city of Urumqi in Xinjiang province, after reportedly being prevented from leaving their homes due to strict containment policies. Protests soon erupted on the streets of Urumqi, quickly spreading to Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Wuhan and dozens of university campuses. Last night, a large crowd gathered outside the Chinese embassy in London, with chants calling for the country's leader, Xi Jinping, to step down.

[See also: Life under Covid lockdown in Shanghai]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Spotlight
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
Derek Allison
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins
Topics in this article: , ,