Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
12 October 2022

The UK is on the edge of recession

GDP fell by 0.3 per cent in August and the economy is still smaller than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ben Walker

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

The UK economy is on the verge of recession after unexpectedly contracting by 0.3 per cent in August according to monthly GDP figures from the Office for National Statistics. There was a 1.6 per cent decline in manufacturing and a 0.1 per cent fall in services.

In a further sign of economic weakness, GDP growth in July was downgraded from 0.2 per cent to 0.1 per cent, and revised ONS data showed the British economy has yet to return to its pre-pandemic size. Whereas the American and French economies are nearly 3 per cent and 0.9 per cent larger respectively than before the pandemic, Britain’s is still 0.2 per cent smaller.

[See also: Will Kwasi Kwarteng end up having to resign?]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
Spotlight
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
Spotlight
Topics in this article: ,