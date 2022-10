Lula’s election as Brazilian president brings hope for the Amazon

Photo by Ricardo Funari/Brazil Photos/LightRocket via Getty Images

The global climate movement breathed a collective sigh of relief when Brazil’s left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat the incumbent Jair Bolsanaro by the slimmest of margins in Brazil’s run-off election yesterday.

During Lula’s previous presidency, from 2003-10, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, declined by three quarters. But under Bolsonaro, there has been a dramatic year-on-year increase of cleared, forested land. The latest satellite data shows that 3,988 square kilometres of forest – an area two and a half times the size of Greater London – was lost in the first six months of 2022 alone.

Deforestation has turned Brazil into the sixth-largest state emitter of carbon dioxide in the world. And last year, scientists from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research confirmed that the Amazon Rainforest is now a net emitter of emissions, largely due to fires deliberately started to clear land for agriculture that now releases more carbon than the remaining trees absorb.

Within minutes of his victory being announced, Lula promised to completely end deforestation in the rainforest. He has also pledged to create a ministry for native peoples, and to rebuild the country’s decimated environment agency.

Related

“Humanity has just 84 months [up to 2030] to cut emissions and safeguard the 1.5°C target,” said Marcio Astrini, from the Brazilian Climate Observatory, after Lula’s victory was announced. “Brazil is part of both the problem and the solution.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

[See also: Lula’s victory in Brazil shows how authoritarianism can be defeated]