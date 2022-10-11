Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
11 October 2022

Inactivity due to sickness has reached a record high in the UK

There are now almost 2.5 million people out of work due to long-term illness.

By Aisha Majid

Illustration by Pablo Blasberg / Ikon Images

The number of people in the UK out of work due to a long-term illness reached a record high of almost 2.5 million in July, according to figures released today (11 October) by the Office for National Statistics.

The proportion of people who were economically inactive – those not working or looking for work – rose by 0.6 percentage points to 21.7 percent in the last quarter, driven, according to the ONS, by long-term sickness and students. Almost nine million people in the UK were economically inactive.

The fall in people looking for work has helped to push the UK’s unemployment rate to its lowest level since 1974, with just 3.5 per cent of people jobless in the three months to August.

The UK was not the only wealthy country where there was a rise in economic inactivity coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic. In other countries working-age people left the labour force to take care of dependants, to recover from illness or to return to education. Yet, while the economic inactivity level has since fallen elsewhere, it continues to rise in the UK. Long-term pressures on the NHS are among potential contributory factors.

Despite falling for a third consecutive quarter, job vacancies in the UK remain at historically high levels, potentially jeopardising the government’s economic growth plan.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

[See also: London’s housing crisis is worsening

Content from our partners
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
Spotlight
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
Spotlight

Topics in this article: , ,