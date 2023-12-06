Subscriber of the Week: Jack Frost

What do you do?
Nip at your toes.
Where do you live?
I’m peripatetic.
Do you vote?
Yes, I often go to the poles.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since the winter of 1963.
What made you start?
The Spectator is too cold.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Bugs don’t really survive near us.
What pages do you flick to first?
The cartoons.
How do you read yours?
In the freezer.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Snow leopards.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Ice Cube.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Lord Frost. I mean, who made him Lord Frost?
All time favourite NS article?
“A history of snowfall in the UK” by Giacomo Boscaini-Gilroy and Nick Ferris.
The New Statesman is…
cooler than being cool.
As told to George Leigh.