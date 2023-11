This England: Top cat

Illustration by Marta Signori

A 14-year-old cat from Cambridgeshire has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr. Bella achieved a purr that measured 54.6 decibels – which is equivalent to the volume of a boiling kettle.

Nicole Spink, Bella’s owner, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled… she has been our family’s companion for many years – we are so proud of her achievement.

“We’ve always known Bella had a really loud purr. We even have to turn up the volume to hear the TV over her purring.”

Trash talk

Bin lorries in Devon have been given a touch of glamour. A new fleet named Bindiana Jones, Bagatha Christie and Optimus Grime – a reference to the Transformers character – are patrolling the streets overseen by Torridge District Council after a public competition to name them.

Cllr Chris Leather said it had highlighted “the importance of recycling and reducing waste”.

Metro (Daragh Brady)

Don’t stop me now

A speeder was banned for six months – despite claiming the death of the Queen made him drive at 68mph in a 60mph zone.

Andrew Peters, 63, was caught 15 minutes after the Queen’s death was announced on the radio. “I was upset,” he told a court. “I was distracted and missed the [speed limit] sign. I was born in the 1960s – the Queen was part of my life.”

The management consultant already had nine points on his licence. As well the driving ban, he was fined £384 and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Metro (Amanda Welles)

