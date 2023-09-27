This England: Lost in the post box

Illustration by Marta Signori

A sinkhole the size of a car opened suddenly in the middle of a London street, and nearly swallowed a nearby post box. Some residents of Dunvegan Road in Eltham, Greenwich, raised the alarm when they woke to discover the large gap.

Andrew Hudson shared a photograph on Facebook, writing: “I feel sorry for anyone who has posted important letters in the post box there because they are not being collected any time soon.”

Daily Mirror

(Steve Morley)

Taking a battering

A writer hurled water over chip shop customers after she became fed up with the noise they were making while queuing in a lane outside her home.

The author, Annie Harrower-Gray, 67, repeatedly targeted customers as they waited in line outside The Wee Chippy in the Fife town of Anstruther.

Related

In court Harrower-Gray was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

A staff member at the chip shop said: “I have had run-ins with her before. She started assaulting customers, saying they were fat and if they had a fish dinner they would die.”

Sunday Mail

(Ron Grant)

Great British Baker off

Patrons at Greggs were left scratching their heads after it emerged that the newly refurbished branch of the bakery in Richmond, North Yorkshire, had instead been adorned with photos of Richmond-upon-Thames, London.

The black and white scenes showed the River Thames flowing under Richmond Bridge and signposts to the London landmarks of Tower Bridge and Kew Gardens.

The Times

(Amanda Welles)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

[See also: This England: Delivered from danger]