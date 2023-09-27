Support 110 years of independent journalism.

27 September 2023

This England: Lost in the post box

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A sinkhole the size of a car opened suddenly in the middle of a London street, and nearly swallowed a nearby post box. Some residents of Dunvegan Road in Eltham, Greenwich, raised the alarm when they woke to discover the large gap.

Andrew Hudson shared a photograph on Facebook, writing: “I feel sorry for anyone who has posted important letters in the post box there because they are not being collected any time soon.”
Daily Mirror
(Steve Morley)

Taking a battering

A writer hurled water over chip shop customers after she became fed up with the noise they were making while queuing in a lane outside her home.

The author, Annie Harrower-Gray, 67, repeatedly targeted customers as they waited in line outside The Wee Chippy in the Fife town of Anstruther.

In court Harrower-Gray was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

THANK YOU

A staff member at the chip shop said: “I have had run-ins with her before. She started assaulting customers, saying they were fat and if they had a fish dinner they would die.”

Sunday Mail
(Ron Grant)

Great British Baker off

Patrons at Greggs were left scratching their heads after it emerged that the newly refurbished branch of the bakery in Richmond, North Yorkshire, had instead been adorned with photos of Richmond-upon-Thames, London.

The black and white scenes showed the River Thames flowing under Richmond Bridge and signposts to the London landmarks of Tower Bridge and Kew Gardens.
The Times
(Amanda Welles)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

This article appears in the 27 Sep 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Right Power List