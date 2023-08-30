This England: Canine division

Canine division
A smartly dressed dog has been taken into care after police were called over concerns its owner was intoxicated and not looking after it.
The dog – dressed in a blue shirt – was recovered by British Transport Police at Wolverhampton rail station.
He was temporarily kept in a police van and officers posted a photo of the pet peering out the window.
Going dotty
A man who paid £2,000 to have thousands of tiny dots tattooed on his head says he feels “21 again”.
Anthony Donnellan, 44, a falconer from Prestwich, opted for “scalp micro-pigmentation” – rather than a traditional hair transplant – when he began going bald.
The process involves tattooing permanent ink dots, designed to recreate the look of shaved hair.
He joked: “My wife lets me in the bed now. I don’t have to sleep on the couch.”
Swear on his life
A joke blue plaque has been installed to commemorate a man made famous for swearing at seagulls.
The honour was cheekily bestowed on Huw Davies from Aberystwyth, who had previously been memorialised with a joke plaque on his favourite bench after he passed away. It read: “In loving memory of Huw Davies. Used to sit here and shout ‘F*** off!’ at the seagulls.”
A blue plaque has now been spotted in Mr Davies’ name near the seafront. It reads: “Huw Davies. Taxidermist & Swearing Enthusiast Lived Here.”
