Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
5 July 2023

Subscriber of the Week: John Margerison

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images

What do you do?

Retired university lecturer.

Where do you live?

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Seven or eight years.

What made you start?

An interest in politics from university days.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, I am solo but my wife quite often sneaks a read!

What pages do you flick to first?

The editorial then letters.

Content from our partners
How to deliver healthier lives for the next 75 years
How to deliver healthier lives for the next 75 years
Ben Lucas
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Spotlight
Collaboration is crucial to innovative cancer treatment
Collaboration is crucial to innovative cancer treatment
Spotlight

How do you read yours?

Spread out over the week to make it last.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

World politics.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard, Rachel Cooke.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Get Becky Barnicoat to do a fun cover.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Donald Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

Wolfgang Münchau on the barriers to rejoining the EU helped me see the need to make the best of a bad job.

The New Statesman is…

beloved by me.

[See also: Germany has taken over Britain’s role as leader of the EU’s awkward squad]

Topics in this article :