Subscriber of the Week: John Margerison

What do you do?
Retired university lecturer.
Where do you live?
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Seven or eight years.
What made you start?
An interest in politics from university days.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No, I am solo but my wife quite often sneaks a read!
What pages do you flick to first?
The editorial then letters.
How do you read yours?
Spread out over the week to make it last.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
World politics.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Nicholas Lezard, Rachel Cooke.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Get Becky Barnicoat to do a fun cover.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
Wolfgang Münchau on the barriers to rejoining the EU helped me see the need to make the best of a bad job.
The New Statesman is…
beloved by me.
[See also: Germany has taken over Britain’s role as leader of the EU’s awkward squad]