Subscriber of the Week: Ted McDonald-Toone

What do you do?

I’m a senior project manager at Tate Modern.

Where do you live?

South London.

Do you vote?

Always in the UK and used to in Australia.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since spring 2020.

What made you start?

After Brexit and Corbynism, a belief in the value of proper journalism that leans progressive but isn’t hyper-partisan.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

Commons Confidential.

How do you read yours?

In print and on a train.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Politics from outside the Northern Hemisphere.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

David Gauke, Rachel Cooke, Ryan Gilbey.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Anas Sarwar.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Scott Morrison.

All-time favourite NS article?

Jeremy Cliffe on Prussia.

The New Statesman is…

often excellent, and necessary

