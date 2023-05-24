This England: Threat of extinction

Illustration by Marta Signori

A psychedelic dinosaur roaring from a rooftop in Cullen, Moray, has split opinion as it faces being consigned to the Jurassic era in a planning row.

The brightly painted head has been proudly towering above the door of an antiques dealership for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

The owner of the Cullen Antiques Centre, John Webb, has been forced to apply for planning consent to save the dinosaur. He said he already has interested buyers and they only put it up as a “positive uplift”.

Aberdeen Press & Journal

(Ron Grant)

Head vs heart

A woman has visited her own heart at a museum 16 years after it was removed during life-saving transplant surgery.

Jennifer Sutton, from Hampshire, said it was “incredibly surreal” to see the organ as an exhibit at London’s Hunterian Museum. “I’ve seen lots of things in jars in my lifetime but to think that’s actually mine is weird.”

BBC South

(Steve Morley)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Moo-tual cover

An Essex couple have won compensation after a herd of water buffalo trampled through their garden and plunged into their swimming pool.

Andy and Lynette Smith were forced to pay more than £25,000 in repair bills after the herd escaped from a rare-breed farm last July.

The farm’s insurer, NFU Mutual, accepted liability, but failed to agree a settlement for nearly a year. “We accept that they deal with claims far more serious than a damaged pool,” said Smith. “But their failure to communicate has caused us countless sleepless nights.”

Evening Standard

(Mark Ireson)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

[See also: This England: Delivered from danger]