12 April 2023

Subscriber of the week: Paddy Maguire

By New Statesman

Photo by Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images

What do you do?

I am a retired academic.

Where do you live?

Brighton.

Do you vote?

Religiously.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since November 1967 – a student subscriber.

What made you start?

To escape school dogma and follow events in Vietnam.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, albeit for different reasons.

What pages do you flick to first?

It depends on the main articles.

How do you read yours?

In the garden during summer, in the kitchen during winter.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Detailed analysis of industrial politics and conflicts.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

The 2019 collection Statesmanship is a good starting point.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Nye Bevan.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Suella Braverman.

All-time favourite NS article?

There are too many to mention.

The New Statesman is…

a literate and analytical approach to current affairs.

