This England: On the silk road

The growing desire among the super-rich to personalise their luxury cars helped Bentley to motor to another year of record profits in 2022.
Bentley buyers can change the stitching in the seats to silk, or upgrade the dashboard to a rotating display that can switch between the usual dials and a more modern screen. Typically about a quarter of customers would be expected to add those to their cars. In 2022 more than 90 per cent of customers chose to do so.
Gone to ground
A man has caused a stir after deploying bailiffs to Luton Airport to recover money owed to him from Wizz Air.
Russell Quirk, 55, was left £3,900 out of pocket when he had to buy last-minute flights to Portugal when the airline cancelled his just three hours before take off. After months of waiting for the airline to make it right, Quirk ended up sending in the bailiffs.
He joked they could recover an aircraft if the airline refused to pay up.
Air play
A barrister who sued the Crown Prosecution Service after a colleague told him to stop breaking wind in the office has been awarded £135,862.
Two for one
Cash-strapped couples are showering with each other to save money, a survey has found.
Three in ten adults have changed their washing habits – and while the typical Brit still has six showers a week, 17 per cent now combine showering with brushing their teeth.
