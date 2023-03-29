Subscriber of the week: Charlotte Jee

What do you do?
News editor of the US magazine MIT Technology Review.
Where do you live?
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About three years.
What made you start?
I wanted to support quality journalism.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No. Sadly, I’m the sole beacon of hope and enlightenment.
What pages do you flick to first?
Anything that looks like it’ll teach me something new.
How do you read yours?
I jump from section to section.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More fun and whimsy! And more food.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Sarah Manavis.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Right now? It’s got to be Gary Lineker.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Probably Matt Hancock.
All-time favourite NS article?
Sophie McBain on the line between unhappiness and mental illness.
The New Statesman is…
a weekly ritual to be slowly savoured.
This article appears in the 29 Mar 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special