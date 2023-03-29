Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
29 March 2023

Subscriber of the week: Charlotte Jee

Please email peter.williams@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Fred Stein Archive/Archive Photos/Getty Images

What do you do?

News editor of the US magazine MIT Technology Review.

Where do you live?

London.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About three years.

What made you start?

I wanted to support quality journalism.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No. Sadly, I’m the sole beacon of hope and enlightenment.

Content from our partners
How to navigate the modern cyber-threat landscape
How to navigate the modern cyber-threat landscape
Danny Jenkins
Supporting customers through the cost of living crisis
Supporting customers through the cost of living crisis
jessicataplin
Data on cloud will change the way you interact with the government
Data on cloud will change the way you interact with the government
Spotlight

What pages do you flick to first?

Anything that looks like it’ll teach me something new.

How do you read yours?

I jump from section to section.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More fun and whimsy! And more food.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Sarah Manavis.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Right now? It’s got to be Gary Lineker.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Probably Matt Hancock.

All-time favourite NS article?

Sophie McBain on the line between unhappiness and mental illness.

The New Statesman is…

a weekly ritual to be slowly savoured.

[See also: Are you mentally ill, or very unhappy? Psychiatrists can’t agree]

Topics in this article : , ,

This article appears in the 29 Mar 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special