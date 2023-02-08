Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
8 February 2023

This England: Twitchers vs Twitter

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A bird conservation charity said it had been locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about woodcock.

The Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) said it lost access to its account during the Big Garden BirdWatch.

“It’s all a bit of a mystery,” said the BTO’s Tom Stewart. Twitter has yet to respond to a BBC request for comment, but Elon Musk tweeted to say the story was “ironic”.
BBC News: East of England
(Christopher Rossi)

Ode to Happy Meal

A Welsh branch of McDonald’s will soon start piping in the music of Beethoven, in a bid to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Classical music will be heard at the Wrexham outlet of the fast-food restaurant from 5pm each day, following reports of issues including an assault involving at least 20 people when staff were hit with coins.
Classic FM
(Kate McIntosh)

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Spotlight

Gotham bang to rights

A “Batman wannabe” who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre at night has had his car seized.

He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they “did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile”.
BBC North West
(Daragh Brady)

Better late than never

A pensioner has returned an overdue library book 58 years late, after racking up a whopping £42,340 in fines. David Hickman was 17 when he borrowed The Law for Motorists in 1964.
Birmingham Post
(Steve Dyson)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

[See also: Elon Musk was never really the world’s richest man]

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 08 Feb 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Silent Sunak