This England: Twitchers vs Twitter

Illustration by Marta Signori

A bird conservation charity said it had been locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about woodcock.

The Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) said it lost access to its account during the Big Garden BirdWatch.

“It’s all a bit of a mystery,” said the BTO’s Tom Stewart. Twitter has yet to respond to a BBC request for comment, but Elon Musk tweeted to say the story was “ironic”.

BBC News: East of England

(Christopher Rossi)

Ode to Happy Meal

A Welsh branch of McDonald’s will soon start piping in the music of Beethoven, in a bid to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Classical music will be heard at the Wrexham outlet of the fast-food restaurant from 5pm each day, following reports of issues including an assault involving at least 20 people when staff were hit with coins.

Classic FM

(Kate McIntosh)

Gotham bang to rights

A “Batman wannabe” who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre at night has had his car seized.

He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they “did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile”.

BBC North West

(Daragh Brady)

Better late than never

A pensioner has returned an overdue library book 58 years late, after racking up a whopping £42,340 in fines. David Hickman was 17 when he borrowed The Law for Motorists in 1964.

Birmingham Post

(Steve Dyson)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

[See also: Elon Musk was never really the world’s richest man]