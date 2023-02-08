This England: Twitchers vs Twitter

A bird conservation charity said it had been locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about woodcock.
The Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) said it lost access to its account during the Big Garden BirdWatch.
“It’s all a bit of a mystery,” said the BTO’s Tom Stewart. Twitter has yet to respond to a BBC request for comment, but Elon Musk tweeted to say the story was “ironic”.
Ode to Happy Meal
A Welsh branch of McDonald’s will soon start piping in the music of Beethoven, in a bid to tackle antisocial behaviour.
Classical music will be heard at the Wrexham outlet of the fast-food restaurant from 5pm each day, following reports of issues including an assault involving at least 20 people when staff were hit with coins.
Gotham bang to rights
A “Batman wannabe” who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre at night has had his car seized.
He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they “did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile”.
Better late than never
A pensioner has returned an overdue library book 58 years late, after racking up a whopping £42,340 in fines. David Hickman was 17 when he borrowed The Law for Motorists in 1964.
