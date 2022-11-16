Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
16 November 2022

This England: One-track mind

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Alex Brenchley

In a hiking version of innuendo bingo, a Cockermouth walker has travelled 500km on foot via the “rudest-sounding” places in the UK.

James Forrest hiked 11 marathons in 11 days from his home in Cockermouth to visit his brother in the Worcestershire hamlet of Lickey End.

En route he climbed up hills including the crudely named Great Cockup, Little Cockup and Andrew’s Knob.

He visited a woodland in Lancashire called Nanny’s Breast, a nature reserve in Bolton known as Nob End – and couldn’t resist a quick detour to Cockhead Farm in Disley, near Stockport.
News & Star (Mark Ireson)

Ground to a standstill

It’s been confirmed that the evacuation of Birmingham New Street Station and the cancellation of all services was due to the discovery of a cannabis grinder thought to be a “grenade” at one of the platforms.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The device was found shortly after 3pm on 31 October. Hundreds of passengers were moved away from the station entrances, as specialist officers assessed what was reported to be a hand grenade at platform one.

Content from our partners
Air pollution is the biggest environmental risk to the UK’s health – here’s why
Air pollution is the biggest environmental risk to the UK’s health – here’s why
Spotlight
“As a farming family, we have a part to play in sustainability”
“As a farming family, we have a part to play in sustainability”
Spotlight
Securing our future
Securing our future
Hannah Gurga

Services restarted that same evening but disruption continued well into the night.
ITV News (Kate McIntosh)

Knit one, purl one

A resident fed up with drivers speeding through her village has knitted a speed camera.

Villagers have previously campaigned for a real camera to be installed in the 30mph zone. The unnamed female knitter from Trewoon told Radio Cornwall: “I thought I did a pretty good job.”
Daily Mirror (Daragh Brady)

This article appears in the 16 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, The state we’re in