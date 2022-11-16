This England: One-track mind

In a hiking version of innuendo bingo, a Cockermouth walker has travelled 500km on foot via the “rudest-sounding” places in the UK.
James Forrest hiked 11 marathons in 11 days from his home in Cockermouth to visit his brother in the Worcestershire hamlet of Lickey End.
En route he climbed up hills including the crudely named Great Cockup, Little Cockup and Andrew’s Knob.
He visited a woodland in Lancashire called Nanny’s Breast, a nature reserve in Bolton known as Nob End – and couldn’t resist a quick detour to Cockhead Farm in Disley, near Stockport.
News & Star (Mark Ireson)
Ground to a standstill
It’s been confirmed that the evacuation of Birmingham New Street Station and the cancellation of all services was due to the discovery of a cannabis grinder thought to be a “grenade” at one of the platforms.
The device was found shortly after 3pm on 31 October. Hundreds of passengers were moved away from the station entrances, as specialist officers assessed what was reported to be a hand grenade at platform one.
Services restarted that same evening but disruption continued well into the night.
ITV News (Kate McIntosh)
Knit one, purl one
A resident fed up with drivers speeding through her village has knitted a speed camera.
Villagers have previously campaigned for a real camera to be installed in the 30mph zone. The unnamed female knitter from Trewoon told Radio Cornwall: “I thought I did a pretty good job.”
Daily Mirror (Daragh Brady)
