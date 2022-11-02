Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
2 November 2022

Subscriber of the week: Richard Kirk

What do you do?

I run a cybersecurity software company.

Where do you live?

Moray, Scotland.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Almost 15 years.

What made you start?

I discovered it in an airline lounge and was impressed by the articles.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family? 

It’s getting there. I bought my mother a subscription.

What pages do you flick to first?

The leader and Andrew Marr.

How do you read yours?

On an iPad when I’m travelling.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Articles on how the UK really works and who benefits.

Who are your favourite NS writers? 

Andrew Marr, every week he seems to get better.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Wildlife and nature.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Any politician who says trickle-down economics works.

All-time favourite NS article? 

“Who Owns Britain” by Jason Cowley, 14 October 2010.

The New Statesman is…

a source of insightful writing, which challenges my thinking.